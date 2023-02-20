New course to equip students for manufacturing digitisation

Charles Darwin University (CDU)’s North Australia Centre for Autonomous Systems has developed a new Diploma of Advanced Manufacturing to assist NT manufacturers in transitioning to Industry 4.0.

The course has been developed in partnership with RMIT University, the Australian Government’s Department of Education, and the Northern Territory Government,

In the course, students will learn how to manage Industry 4.0 projects, set up the Internet of Things (IoT) on production lines, test cyber security technologies, and integrate 3D printing and robotics into manufacturing.

They will also study computer-aided design and manufacturing, Industry 4.0 fundamentals, and project management , positioning them as graduates at the forefront of emerging technologies.

Director of the North Australia Centre for Autonomous Systems (NACAS) at CDU, Professor Hamish Campbell, said Industry 4.0 technologies are particularly effective in enabling manufacturers to overcome labour shortages and the challenge of distance.

“This Diploma has been created in partnership with RMIT and the Federal and Northern Territory governments to upskill the NT workforce and overcome these inherent problems for industry and business in North Australia,” Campbell said.

“It’s an exciting course and we have 20 free places for employer sponsored apprentices commencing in March 2023”.

As an apprenticeship program, the course provides practical experience to upskill the Northern Territory workforce, generating strong capabilities to operate cyber and physical production systems.

The course also offers students the option to learn how Industry 4.0 manufacturing is being applied to the construction of uncrewed aerial vehicles (drones), giving the opportunity to work alongside researchers and small-to-medium enterprises to construct and test drones.

Pro vice-chancellor research and innovation Professor Steve Rogers said the Centre’s collaboration with CDU will prepare graduates with the industry knowledge and skills to pursue a rewarding career within Australia’s rapidly growing advanced manufacturing sectors.

“Emerging autonomous technologies are a key investment in northern Australia, and our partnership with the centre will guide CDU to become a leader in autonomous technology research and training,” Rogers said.

“CDU graduates have great potential to contribute to these emerging technologies and apply their knowledge to programs that will enhance Territory-based projects happening now and in the future.”

With this diploma, students may qualify for entry-level engineering roles or continue studies in engineering, and digital technologies at CDU.

Professor Pier Marzocca, director, Sir Lawrence Wackett Defence and Aerospace Centre at RMIT and co-director of the Joint CDU/RMIT Testlab said that the collaborative approach to co-designing this course has resulted in a tailored program to support the growing industry 4.0 workforce.

“These research and training programs offer great opportunities to the thriving aerospace and defence industry sector. Both RMIT and CDU are also committed to building a strong graduate program in these sectors through the CSIRO/Data 61 Next Generation Graduate Program which was recently awarded,” Marzocca said.

Distinguished Professor Brian Falzon, chair of Composite Materials and Aerospace Structures, and director of the Space Industry Hub at RMIT, said that the Centre will house unique advanced composite manufacturing facilities and will eventually provide training for the design, manufacture and maintenance of composite UAV (uncrewed aerial vehicles) aerostructures.

The course commences in early March 2023 and places are currently open.

To apply, students require a CERT III or CERT IV in relevant subjects or have manufacturing experience.

Those with endorsement and study release from their employers can enrol for free.