New chapter begins for APS Industrial in South Australia

APS Industrial has announced they have relocated their Adelaide office to 159-163 Caulfield Avenue in Clarence Gardens, effective from 4 October.

The new 8,000 square metre site is an investment in the growth of South Australian industry. With vast warehousing space to support local stockholdings, the facility also includes a purpose-built manufacturing facility to boost APS Industrial’s workshop services capability led by distribution board production.

After over 20 years at the previous Panorama premises, this move to a new location marks an historic and significant period in the APS Industrial journey.

“This move marks a new chapter for APS Industrial and for our South Australian team and customer base,” APS Industrial managing director David Hegarty said.

“We are proudly bringing a facility that has served South Australia’s industrial legacy and investing in its development as part of the state’s new technology based industrial future. The site incorporates significantly enhanced warehousing and manufacturing assembly capability, paired with customer engagement and training facilities and of course office space to cater for our growing team.”

“This is not a just a move to serve our current and forecasted requirements in Adelaide. It is a long term commitment that cements APS Industrial as a permanent fixture, proudly servicing local South Australian customers and the broader Australian industry,” he said.

The move follows the launch of APS Industrial in 2018, where its master distribution partnership with Siemens in Australia was announced as well as other core national distribution agreements with Weidmüller and Rittal. Since those initial launch agreements, APS Industrial have also announced national distribution agreements with KATKO and Belden.

“Central to the APS Industrial vision has always been our ability to bring the world’s best products to local industry and complement that with the highest levels of customer service and support,” APS Industrial state manager – SA/NT Phil Boulton said.

“This move couldn’t be more aligned with that vision and our local team is excited by what the future holds.”

While the office will be moving to the Clarence Gardens location, the phone number will remain the same. The APS Industrial Adelaide office can continue to be reached via the below contact details.

159-163 Caulfield Avenue, Clarence Gardens, SA 5039

(08) 8111 5100

sa@apsindustrial.com.au

