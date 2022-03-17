New campaign promotes local defence industry jobs

The government has launched an advertising campaign calling on the generation of engineering and manufacturing jobs in Australia’s defence industries.

The “In our own backyard” campaign will begin on television, radio and across social media over the coming days and weeks.

The campaign highlights that the skills Australians have displayed for generations building “stuff” in their backyards are now in great demand to fill the jobs in our growing defence industries, which supply the Australian Defence Force with the products and services it needs to protect Australia and its national interests.

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said Australia’s defence capability required robust, resilient and internationally competitive defence industries.

“We must be able to build what we need at home to defend ourselves when we need it and the COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on just how critical that is,” Minister Price said.

“The Morrison Government is investing an unprecedented $270 billion in Defence capabilities over the next 10 years. The level of Government investment in our defence industries has grown significantly and as a result the number of jobs created to support this growth is increasing at a rapid rate. Our significant investment is reliant on us supporting the growth of strong, robust, and skilled Australian defence industries.”

Minister Price said Australia’s many defence industries had been built on Australian creativity and ingenuity and those skills were critical as the nation sought to stay a step ahead of adversaries who would seek to do us harm in a deteriorating strategic environment.

“From large multi-national companies to medium and small Aussie businesses, the creativity and ingenuity on display right across Australia points to the fact that there are many opportunities for skilled Australians to find fulfilling, well-paid jobs,” she said.

“We must ensure we have the most cutting-edge technology available to the men and women of the ADF.”