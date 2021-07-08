Naval Group Australia has appointed two new Board directors – public service executive Jane Halton and Naval Group’s Australian Future Submarine Program executive vice president Lilian Brayle. They will aid in delivering the Attack Class project.

The new appointments’ experience will complement the Board’s existing skills as the program moves to a new phase and preparations continue for the construction of 12 new Attack Class submarines, according to Naval Group Australia chairman David Peever.

“The Attack Class project has made significant progress since Naval Group was selected by the Commonwealth as its international partner for the Future Submarine Program,” Peever said.

“The Board is fully committed to meeting the requirements of the Commonwealth and to jointly delivering a new and advanced fleet of submarines, while creating hundreds of Australian jobs.

“Naval Group is continuing to develop the national supply chain for components and equipment that will be included in the submarines, which is boosting Australia’s sovereign defence capability,” he said.

“Jane Halton is an exceptional Australian. The Naval Group Australia Board looks forward to working with her and continuing to deliver the advanced capability that Australia requires.”

Halton’s career spans service as secretary of the Department of Finance and Department of Health and deputy secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. She has served on the boards of multiple Australian companies and not-for-profits.

“The Attack Class project is an important program for Australia’s future security, and I’m excited to join the growing local team as we approach the next exciting milestones,” Halton said.

Brayle was appointed as Naval Group executive vice president for the Australian Future Submarine Program and a member of the Naval Group Executive Committee in May 2021. As a dual citizen of France and Australia, Brayle brings experience in managing international industrial programs, particularly in defence, across both countries.

Naval Group Australia has announced $1 billion in opportunities for Australian businesses to participate in the program. This includes a $900 million local manufacturing package for the delivery of 23 complex items of submarine machinery. The remaining $100 million is for expressions of interest to supply tools and equipment needed to fit out the new submarine construction yard at Osborne.

More than 2,000 businesses in Australia have registered their interest with the Naval Group Australia Industry Capability Network portal.

This provides an opportunity to become part of the wider domestic supply chain that is being built to sustain the 50-year submarine program.

For further information about Naval Group’s ongoing commitment to Australian jobs and local businesses, visit https://naval-group.com.au/.