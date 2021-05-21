New Belt Splicing Workshop facilitates resources training

Construction has begun on a Belt Splicing Workshop in Western Australia North Metropolitan TAFE’s Midland campus, which will be a dedicated space to train industrial conveyer belt technicians.

The $2 million workshop has been fully funded by the Western Australian government and will facilitate the training of over 200 new and existing workers. This will help meet the industry demand in the state’s thriving resources sector, addressing skill gaps and increasing the supply of a locally skilled workforce.

Industrial conveyor belt technicians repair, maintain and instal conveyor belts used in industries like mining, especially for the transportation and loading of iron ore.

“It is vital that we support training for Western Australia’s resources sector, an industry that delivers significant benefits to our local economy and has the potential to employ even more locally skilled workers,” Education and Training minister Sue Ellery said.

“The $2 million project is in addition to the McGowan Government’s record $167.4 million commitment to upgrade TAFE colleges as part of the WA Recovery Plan.”

The specialist facility was designed with industry input to provide students with hands-on training, so will be fitted out with equipment including splicing tables and reels as well as a conveyor belt.

The Belt Splicing Workshop was designed by Armstrong Parkin Architects and construction will be undertaken by LKS Constructions.

The facility will also support the delivery of new course in North Metropolitan TAFE, a Certificate III in Polymer Processing (Conveyor Belt Maintenance and Repair).

The Midland area has been identified by the Western Australian government’s Review of Skills, Training and Workforce Development as key for skills, training and employment investment.

“No government has done more in recent history to invest in trade training in Midland. This is yet another brilliant investment in providing skills and opportunities for our local workforce,” Midland MLA Michelle Roberts said.

“It’ll equip local people to get the skills they need to gain employment in some of the most in demand industries in our State, setting them up for jobs and the future.”

Construction of the workshop is expected to be completed by October 2021 and training will commence in September 2022.