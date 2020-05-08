New advanced drone to help heavy industries

DJI, a manufacturer in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, has unveiled its most advanced commercial drone platform.

The Matrice 300 RTK (M300 RTK) and the Zenmuse H20 Series, a hybrid, multi-sensor camera, aims to expand possibilities and exploit areas of work for precise aerial inspections and data collection missions.

DJI corporate strategy senior director, Christina Zhang, said the M300 RTK flying platform and the Zenmuse H20 camera series provide a safer and smarter solution to our enterprise customers.

“This solution sets an entirely new standard for industrial UAV solutions, significantly enhancing operations across public safety, law enforcement, energy, surveying and mapping as well as critical infrastructure inspections,” she said.

The M300 RTK is the first DJI product that integrates modern aviation features, advanced AI capabilities, 6 Directional Sensing and Positioning System, a UAV health management system, and 55 minutes of flight time.

The M300 RTK can support up to 3 payloads simultaneously and has a maximum payload capability of up to 2.7 kg.

Shell Robotics theme lead Adam Serblowski said for teams working in the oil and gas

industry, performance and safety are not optional.

“We cannot compromise on our pursuit of utilizing the best and most efficient tools available,” he said.

“The DJI Matrice 300 RTK proves to be an ideal upgrade over the existing DJI product line, and it helps us to further enhance the benefits of our drone programs.

“Our productive partnership with DJI will continue to help elevate safety in the world’s largest industry.”

Alongside AES-256 encryption and an IP45 weather resistant enclosure, the drone platform comes built-in with an all-new OcuSync Enterprise transmission system, which provides a triple-channel 1080p video transmission signal reaching up to 15 km away.