New acquisitions for defence and manufacturing company ASDAM

ASDAM has recently announced the acquisitions of TAE Aerospace and RUAG Australia, who join Marand and Levett as part of the ASDAM group.

Current CEO of TAE Aerospace, Andrew Sanderson, will assume the role of CEO of ASDAM and join its board as part of the acquisition. Rohan Stocker will continue in his role as the CEO of Marand and Levett, and as an executive director on the ASDAM board.

Steve Sargent, chairman of ASDAM, said, “Marand, Levett, TAE and RUAG Australia are all outstanding businesses in their own right. Their combination within ASDAM creates a leading Australian engineering and sustainment partner across aerospace and defence programs.”

Sargent added that ASDAM’s role in the acquisition will provide continued access to capital and resources to build and grow Australian sovereign industrial capability.

Sanderson said, “TAE and RUAG Australia’s focus on sustainment of aerospace and defence platforms will be highly complementary to the design, engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities of Marand and Levett in the ASDAM Group.

The expanded resources of the group will enable each of the businesses to invest and grow their capabilities to support our global defence, aerospace and industrial customers.”

ASDAM is a sovereign defence, advanced manufacturing and sustainment company that provides end-to-end industrial capability across design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and sustainment.

Currently, ASDAM operates from 20 locations across Australia and the United States, and services several defence and non-defence programs.

TAE is Australia’s largest engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, servicing engines for both commercial clients and global and local defence programs. RUAG Australia provides MRO, aerostructures manufacturing, engineering, additive technology and surface treatment solutions for both defence and non-defence customers.