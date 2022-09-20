New 3D printing process offers energy storage benefits

UNSW engineers have developed a new 3D printing process that prints solid-state polymer electrolytes (SPE) into any shape desired for use in energy storage.

Researchers have said the 3D printing process of such material could be particularly useful in future medical devices where small, intricately designed energy storage offers a number of benefits.

The research team from UNSW’s School of Chemical Engineering is led by professor Cyrille Boyer, and includes Dr Nathaniel Corrigan and Kenny Lee.

Solid-state electrolytes are a key component in solid-state batteries but traditionally suffer from poor performance due to low ionic conductivities or poor mechanical properties.

However, in a paper published in Advanced Materials, the team from UNSW reports their 3D printed SPE offers high conductivity, as well as robust strength.

“Nobody has 3D printed solid polymer electrolytes before. Traditionally they have been made using a mould, but previous processes did not offer the ability to control the strength of the material, or to form it into complex shapes,” said Lee.

“With existing solid-state electrolytes when you increase the mechanical strength of the material, you sacrifice a lot of the conductivity. If you want higher conductivity the material is much less robust. What we have achieved is a simultaneous combination of both, which can be 3D printed into sophisticated geometries,” he explained.

“This polymer electrolyte has the potential to be a load-bearing energy storage material. Because of its strength, it could be used as the actual structure of small electronics, or in aerospace applications, or in small personal medical devices given our 3D printing process can be very intricate and precise.”

Although the SPE developed by the UNSW team is regarded as a high-performance material, the researchers said it can be manufactured using inexpensive and commercially available 3D printers, rather than sophisticated engineering equipment.

The SPE described in the paper is composed of nano-scale ion-conducting channels embedded in a rigid cross-linked polymer matrix. It is produced via a process known as polymerisation-induced microphase separation (PIMS).

To showcase the versatility of the material, the researchers 3D printed an intricate map of Australia which was then tested as an energy storage device.

Corrigan said that one of the other benefits of this SPE in energy storage devices is the fact it increases the cycling stability, which is the number of charging and discharging cycles until its capacity is reduced to a certain amount.

“In our paper, we show that this material is very stable and has the ability to charge and discharge over thousands of cycles. After 3000 cycles there was only roughly a 10 per cent drop,” Corrigan said.

The researchers said 3D printing could also reduce wastage compared to other traditional forms of manufacturing and reduces costs since the same machine can be used to produce a variety of differently shaped materials.

In future, they believe product designers could utilise their SPE to create items with a much higher energy storage density.