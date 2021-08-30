New 3D-printed structured packing technology undergoes testing

Curtin University’s recent $209,485 Accelerating Commercialisation grant has enabled SpiroPak, a new 3D-printed structured packing technology, to be tested at Curtin Malaysia’s pilot plant.

The SpiroPak project will be tested at operational scale at the Sarawak Biovalley Pilot Plant, a purpose-built research and development facility at Curtin Malaysia.

Developed by a team of Curtin researchers, the technology will allow better efficiency in the material separation of large-scale chemical processing industries – such as chemicals manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, LNG and food.

Using 3D-printed technology, SpiroPak’s helicoidal flow path sets it apart from other structured packing, creating a smoother flow and more efficient separation of different gases and liquids.

The new funding will offer access to expert advice and support in bringing the product to market, Curtin University deputy vice-chancellor research professor Chris Moran said.

“This Curtin technology has the potential to save chemical manufacturing and processing industries millions of dollars each year by offering a more effective and energy-efficient separation process,” Moran said.

“Receiving this support from the federal government’s Accelerating Commercialisation program will help take SpiroPak’s innovative technology a step closer to being used widely across a range of industries, turning leading research into real-world solutions.”

The team behind SpiroPak was named the overall winner at the 2019 Curtinnovation Awards, to be held again in September.

“Curtin is committed to fostering a culture of innovation and helping researchers who develop novel concepts or inventions to assess the commercial viability of their products or services, and the best method of bringing it to market,” Curtin University commercialisation director Rohan McDougall said.

“With this support from the federal government, the SpiroPak team will be able to demonstrate the technology’s use in various industries, including through a full-scale trial at Curtin Malaysia’s Sarawak Biovalley Pilot Plant.”

For more information about the Accelerating Commercialisation program, click here.