New $2.77 million firefighting appliances delivered for Brisbane

Two new appliances will be delivered for Roma Street and Windsor Fire and Rescue Stations in Queensland, to enhance firefighting and rescue service capabilities.

The Roma Street fire station have received a new Hydraulic Platform Aerial appliance.

“Roma Street Station took delivery of a $1.9 million Hydraulic Platform Aerial appliance, which means the 49,000 people who live and work in the CBD and immediate surrounds are in safer hands,” minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said.

“This appliance is specifically designed for fire and rescue response to high-rise areas, with a maximum working height of 42 metres and a greatly increased outreach capability of more than 30 metres. So, whether you live or work in a high-rise office building or a residential tower in the CBD, your local fire station is well equipped to support you.”

Windsor Fire and Rescue Station took delivery of a $870 000 Type 3 Compressed Air Foam System appliance.

“This Type 3 appliance was manufactured by a local company at Narangba – a Queensland business supporting our firefighters and the communities we work with,” Ryan said.

The new Type 3 urban pumper appliance was based on the latest model crew cab chassis with added safety features, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) commissioner Greg Leach.

“This includes side curtain airbags and Electronic Stability Control to improve crew safety,” Leach said.

“The appliance is fitted with hydraulic road crash rescue equipment, a thermal imaging camera and a Multi RAE gas detector for improved firefighter protection and public safety.”

QFES is delivering new vehicles as part of the Fire and Rescue Service fleet replacement strategy.

“Firefighters play an essential role in protecting the people who live, work and commute through the CBD and surrounding suburbs,” Leach said.

“Brisbane central residents and workers can rest assured these state-of-the art trucks mean their firefighters are ready to respond quickly and effectively to any emergency.”