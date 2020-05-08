Nectre receives prestigious Australian Made certification

Wood heater manufacturer Nectre has announced all its products are officially registered as being certified Australian made.

Nectre is proud to design and produce the next generation of efficient, low emission wood heaters inside their present factory in Dry Creek, South Australia.

The well-known Australian Made, Australian Grown (AMAG) logo is the true mark of Aussie authenticity and is Australia’s most trusted, recognised and widely used country of origin symbol.

The logo is underpinned by a third-party accreditation system, which ensures products are certified as genuinely Australian.

Nectre has a 42-year history, which began when Peter Cannon built the first unit in a shed at the back of his home in 1978.

More than 300,000 Nectre units have found their way into Australian homes with exports spanning over 12 countries worldwide.