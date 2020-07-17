Naval Group Australia and ASC launch inaugural graduate program

Naval Group Australia and ASC have partnered to launch their inaugural graduate program, aimed at identifying and training the aspiring engineering professionals.

Engineering graduates will be provided with the unique chance to gain hands-on experience, training and development on the current Collins Class submarines, before being offered the opportunity to apply their new skills to Australia’s future submarines – the Attack Class, the largest and most complex program in Australia’s history.

The graduates will be employed by ASC, in Osborne SA, and commence a two- year program, which will leverage the combined resources of ASC and Naval Group Australia.

ASC CEO and managing director Stuart Whiley welcomed the program where graduates will have the unique opportunity to learn from the best Australian and French minds in submarine design, build and sustainment. “It’s an exciting time for ASC and our people to be working with Naval Group Australia and I’m confident that in continuing to work together, both Australian sovereign submarine programs will deliver for Australia now and into the future,” said Whiley.

Leveraging ASC’s established and highly regarded graduate program, graduates will receive a tailored rotation plan across several submarine engineering functions and participate in structured learning and development. They will be supervised by highly experienced ASC engineers, and receive regular mentoring and reach back into Naval Group Australia.

Graduates being sought must currently hold, or will be completing by September 2020, a minimum of a Bachelor of Engineering degree in any of the following disciplines: Electrical/Electronic, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Materials, Structural, Aeronautical or related fields.

At the successful completion of the program, the graduates also have the opportunity to transition into a permanent engineering role within Naval Group Australia.

Naval Group Australia CEO John Davis said graduates will benefit from practical experience from two world-leading organisations.

“Making the most of Naval Group Australia and ASC’s collective resources and recruitment programs remains a fundamental aspect to ensuring the growth of Australia’s submarine industry,” he said.