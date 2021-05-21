Naval Group Australia has launched a new phase of its local host businesses program, already delivering on-the-job training to 20 apprentices in South Australia. The partnership is expanding to include trainees who will be key in the Attack Class design.

The program will involve Naval Group Australia linking with local companies who agree to give on-the-job training to workers in key trades needed for the growing Attack Class project.

The company will fund a significant proportion of the worker’s wages during the placement and provides career pathways to graduates via the submarine program.

Having been successful, the apprentice program is now being expanded to trainees ahead of hull qualification section construction starting in 2023.

“When we start the construction of these advanced submarines in just a few years’ time, we will need people with special skills to help us deliver the unique vessels Australia needs,” Naval Group Australia Traineeship and Apprenticeship coordinator Toni Warner said.

“That means we need to start, right now, on developing the submarine workers of the future. A great place for them to get the on-the-job experience they need is in local businesses, while we prepare the new and modern shipyard at Osborne that will be their workshop for the future.”

“The Attack Class submarine project is already creating hundreds of jobs in South Australia. We want people from all backgrounds and experiences to join us on this important mission.”

Participants in the new Diploma of Engineering (Technical) will gain access to the trainee host business program. The diploma was developed by TAFE South Australia and Naval Group Australia and will offer experience and training in mechanical engineering, drafting skills including 3D computer-aided design and ship design principles including submarine-specific knowledge.

Steel fabrication business Gant & Sons, based in Adelaide, currently hosts three Naval Group Australia apprentices. Gant & Sons has delivered steel to major South Australian projects such as the Repatriation General Hospital redevelopment, Angle Vale and Aldinga superschools, Sofitel Adelaide hotel and the SkyCity Adelaide upgrade.

Having wage costs co-funded by Naval Group Australia helped this business create jobs and increase output without adding further significant expense, according to Gant & Sons owner Wayne Gant.

“It’s been a great experience for us to have new people come into the business and know there’s assistance and support to help them through the period of learning new skills,” Gant said.

“I’d encourage other businesses to sign up as soon as they can. You can get young and ambitious workers into your workshop or business and Naval Group Australia will co-fund their wages.”