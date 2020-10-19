Naval Group announces EOIs for $900m local manufacturing package

Naval Group has launched its first Local Manufacturing Package Expression of Interest (EOI) to Australian industry for the manufacturing of specialised submarine equipment – part of a package expected to be worth almost $900 million.

In the first of many local packages to be offered throughout the 50-year program, these specialised pieces of equipment include the steering gear system, weapons handling system and main shaft line, and will support hundreds of Australian jobs.

In contrast to previous submarine builds that have involved manufacturing similar equipment overseas, this announcement will deliver increased capability, technology and capacity in Australia.

Naval Group executive vice-president Australian Future Submarine, Jean-Michel Billig, said the package demonstrated Naval Group’s real action to maximise Australian capability and involvement as well as benefit local manufacturing and jobs.

“Ever since Naval Group has been chosen as strategic partner for the Attack-class submarine program, we have had a strong focus on ensuring that significant benefits are delivered to Australians and local industry through the 50-year program,” he said.

“This package, the first of many, demonstrates our clear commitment to Australian industry and will lead to increased manufacturing capability in Australia and local jobs.

“This is a milestone day for this program, Naval Group and Australian manufacturers.

“Importantly, through this manufacturing occurring in Australia, local business capability will be enhanced for generations meaning the legacy of this program goes beyond the regionally-superior submarines we will deliver.”

Naval Group Australia CEO, John Davis, said that Naval Group sends a clear message to Australian industry that Naval Group means business.

“The release of the EOI marks the start of a competitive selection process for Australian capability partners to deliver specialised submarine equipment to the Attack Class Program,” he said.

“Our team has been working closely with local industry to prepare for the significant work that is required to deliver these submarines and the selection of our capability partners will mark another significant milestone achievement for Australian industry and the Program.”

The EOI process will run until 16 November with businesses encouraged to apply to be a partner or sign up to the Industry Capability Network (ICN) to receive regular updates.

Businesses are also encouraged to work with industry groups, associations and Naval Group to prepare themselves to become a supplier ahead of the roll out of Attack Class submarine work.