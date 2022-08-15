National Science Week to grow skills and STEM careers

For National Science Week (13-21 August), the federal government has pledged to help close the gender gap and inspire the next generation to join the highly skilled STEM sector.

“Australia is home to some of the best and brightest scientists and researchers – and it’s an incredible talent pool that we want to grow,” minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said.

“The government is determined to address the gender gap in our science and research sectors, to ensure that girls and women can see a place in that STEM talent pool and then to take a deep breath and dive in.”

National Science Week is a key part of the government’s approach to science engagement and inspiring Australians to pursue a career in STEM.

“Science and the scientific community will play a vital role in guiding evidence-based policy for the Albanese government,” Husic said.

National Science Week features more than 1,000 talks and activities around Australia by universities, schools, research institutions, libraries, museums and science centres.

This year, the federal government is supporting 35 National Science Week projects with $500,000 in funding.

“At the launch event for National Science Week, we heard from three outstanding First Nations scientists and I acknowledge the unique perspective and knowledge that Indigenous STEM experts bring to Australian science,” Husic said.

“The government is committed to ensuring that everyone has equal opportunities to learn, work and succeed in STEM, especially here in Australia, and I’m very much looking forward to exploring how we can achieve this commitment at the Jobs and Skills Summit next month.”

Additionally, Husic said the government is committed to growing the research sector through opportunities presented by initiatives like the Critical Technology Fund, which comprises of $1 billion towards developing and commercialising technologies such as quantum.

“This is in addition to the $4 million we are providing for up to 20 PhDs in quantum research and to support universities to establish a national research and education partnership between universities,” Husic said.

“Initiatives like these will help achieve our vision of a ‘brain regain’ for Australia, encouraging talented STEM researchers to stay here or return from overseas, and provide the fuel that powers the nation’s high-tech industries.”

To find a local project or event to participate in this National Science Week, click here.