National Science Week 2020 to kick off despite COVID-19

This year’s National Science Week will embrace the problem-solving spirit of Australia’s science community, with even COVID-19 unable to stop celebrations beginning tomorrow.

National Science Week is Australia’s largest annual celebration of science. From 15 to 23 August 2020, people from all over the country will participate in virtual tours, online events and DIY science and citizen science projects that showcase the best of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in Australia.

More than 1100 events are happening across Australia, many of them online, including Australia’s biggest satellite selfie, virtual tours of Great Southern Reef marine life and exploring wildlife in your own backyard for the Great Aussie BioQuest.

Launching National Science Week today, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said event organisers had shown great resourcefulness in rapidly adapting to the circumstances of the pandemic.

“As they say, necessity is the mother of invention and this year we’ve seen incredible inventiveness and a can-do attitude to ensure National Science Week can go ahead,” Andrews said.

“Despite being faced with the challenge of COVID-19, the solution of holding virtual events has opened up new opportunities to get science into the households of more Australians. This year Australians will be able to participate in events held right across the country, not just in their own state or territory.

“I’m so impressed by the ingenuity that’s been on display in modifying events to be COVID safe and I encourage all Australians to show their appreciation and get involved.

“It’s also a great way to say thank you to our scientists and researchers for all the hard work they’ve done and will continue to do to help us navigate the coronavirus pandemic.”