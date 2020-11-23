Nasal spray to fight COVID-19 could be manufactured in Australia

A nasal treatment for COVID-19, common colds and flu is being taken to the next stage of testing, with backing from the federal government’s $500 million Biomedical Translation Fund.

Developed by Australian biotech company Ena Respiratory, INNA-051 works by stimulating the innate immune system, the first line of defence against the invasion of pathogens into the body.

The government, with Brandon Capital Partners has committed $11.7 million to test the nasal spray treatment, that targets the primary site of most respiratory virus infections, including SARS-CoV-2, the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and influenza.

The program has been designed so that if successful, INNA-051 will be manufactured and formulated in Australia.

Four further projects will also share in almost $30 million dollars to commercialise their ideas. Each of these projects provide the potential to improve the treatment for issues such as respiratory diseases, chronic pain and autoimmune diseases.

Minister for Health Greg Hunt said successful outcomes of the projects will improve the lives of Australians and potentially millions of people around the world.

“Australia’s health and medical researchers are world class and this investment will continue the proud Australian tradition of discovery and translation that saves lives and improves lives,” he said.

“The Morrison Government is backing Australia’s next generation of medical advances and this investment means these businesses have the potential to take their technology to the next level.”

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said developing medical manufacturing capacity in Australia was another way to commercialise Australian ideas.

“The Biomedical Translation Fund fosters potential breakthroughs that will not only improve people’s lives, but also help Australian companies create more jobs and grow into new markets,” she said.

“The Morrison Government is looking to develop our manufacturing capacity in medical products and this fund is yet another way we can help commercialise great Australian ideas right here at home.”

Funding consists of equal parts Commonwealth and private sector funding and is operated by three private sector fund managers: Brandon Capital Partners, OneVentures Healthcare Fund and BioScience Managers.

The other four investments made through the fund are: