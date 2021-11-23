Nanosonics to double manufacturing capacity with new funding

Nanosonics, an Australian infection prevention technology manufacturer, will more than double their manufacturing capacity and bolster R&D investment through support from the NSW government’s Jobs Plus Program.

Nanosonics currently manufactures and distributes the trophon® technology, which is becoming standard of care globally for the decontamination of ultrasound probes. There are an estimated 150 different medical procedures that use ultrasound probes and Nanosonics’ innovative disinfection devices greatly reduce the risk of infection.

Recent innovation from the company includes new automated technology designed to address a significant challenge in medical instrument reprocessing – the decontamination of reusable flexible endoscopes.

Nanosonics’ new headquarters will enable increased capacity of all functions of the business, in particular R&D and manufacturing, with new laboratories being established to support further innovation in infection prevention.

The support will enable Nanosonics to increase exports across its largest markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific.

“Nanosonics has reached an exciting phase in its global growth trajectory and this support will help take our manufacturing capacity, as well as important R&D, to a new level of operation,” Nanosonics CEO Michael Kavanagh said.

“The business continues to expand its Nanosonics’ trophon® disinfection franchise internationally and has recently launched a new digital compliance and traceability platform in infection prevention.”

The support from the Jobs Plus Program continues the NSW government’s investment in the critical medical technology and health innovation industries, to safeguard citizens, NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said.

“By supporting Nanosonics’ expansion, we are creating new jobs and opportunities within the state and helping drive the company’s international expansion,” he said.

“Our investment will create over 100 new direct jobs and support over 300 new indirect jobs by June 2024.”

Supporting innovative companies in the sector will help turn great ideas into products that will benefit patients in Australia and worldwide, minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney and Minister for Trade and Industry Stuart Ayres said.

“Nanosonics has seen rapid growth over the last six years and it is fantastic to see another great Australian company, based in NSW, bring new innovation to the world to deliver new standards of care in the healthcare sector,” Ayres said.

The NSW government’s Jobs Plus Program provides eligible companies with support to establish and expand their footprint in NSW, including payroll tax relief, streamlined planning approval and subsidised training programs, along with the provision of free or subsidised government spaces and accommodation.

Australian businesses that currently employ 20 or more staff, and international companies with at least 80 current employees, looking to establish a minimum of 30 new jobs before June 2024 are eligible to apply for the Jobs Plus Program.

Find out more about the Jobs Plus Program here.