NanoGel joins AMGC as its 3,000th member

Australian company NanoGel, pain relief product manufacturer, has recently joined the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) as its 3,000th member, leveraging AMGC’s network and industry expertise to grow onshore manufacturing capabilities.

Founded by four female ex-CSIRO scientists in 2019, NanoGel’s experience in nanotechnology disciplines has led to the successful manufacture of skin-delivered products for pain relief, cancer treatment and skin rejuvenation.

“We’re excited to have a company like NanoGel as our 3,000th member. What a fantastic example of what manufacturing can be: driven by brains and fuelled by world-class Australian research and development,” AMGC managing director Dr Jens Goennemann said.

“NanoGel is delivering new-to-world solutions with global relevance and with significant commercial potential.”

NanoGel is currently working in collaboration with two Sydney-based SMEs, that will each incorporate a NanoGel formulation into a topical cream. The first product is a “naturally-occurring, active pain-relief ingredient in a nanostructured gel,” according to NanoGel co-founder and director Dr Minoo Moghaddam.

“We have trialled this product with many people and their feedback was extremely positive, in fact they all encouraged us to get it to market as soon as possible,” Moghaddam said.

“We are using our background in nano-science to develop and better deliver active ingredients through skin to reduce pain, treat skin cancers and revitalise skin.”

“We’re in the process of attaining regulatory approval for our first product,” NanoGel co-founder and developer and former leader of CSIRO’s nanosafety research program, Dr Maxine McCall said.

“We are seeking TGA approval for the active ingredient as well as the end product. Our timeline is dependent on us attaining financial support to complete the regulatory process. Once approval is obtained, we can move quickly to production.”

NanoGel joined AMGC while investigating opportunities for grant support and collaboration.

The company’s other co-founders are Dr Nelly Gong, a research scientist with over a decade of experience investigating nanoparticles, and Penny Bean, a cell biologist and CSIRO researcher for 35 years. Mr Ariya Iwato is a director and CFO, currently the only male member of the team.

“There are many examples of Australian researchers, like Minoo, Maxine, Nelly and Penny, who have seen success as entrepreneurs. We need many, many more to follow their lead,” Goennemann said.

“Australia is world-class for publishing research, but our record of translating public research into products, wealth and jobs could be better. I congratulate the NanoGel four for taking the entrepreneurial step into the commercial world.”

