MTX Group’s new service hub to create 500 jobs in South Australia

MTX Group has announced it will establish its first service hub in Adelaide, creating around 500 jobs within the next three to five years. The service hub is the first of its kind to be set up in Australia by the Texas company.

MTX Group is a leading global technology transformation company run by Maverick Quantum (mavQ) Artificial Intelligence Platform, which helps organisations make better decisions with speed and quality.

Currently managing the COVID-19 vaccination rollout for New York City, Chicago and Houston the company provides expertise across a range of platforms and technologies including Google Cloud, Salesforce, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Premier Steven Marshall said the announcement to establish in Adelaide cements South Australia’s hi-tech ecosystem as one of the world’s best, with the state continuing to attract leading global technology companies.

“Today’s announcement by MTX Group adds to a long list of companies like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Accenture, who have all decided to invest and create jobs in Adelaide,” Marshall said.

“As a government, we have linked two of the world’s leading artificial intelligence and data analytics capabilities here in Adelaide – the Australian Institute for Machine Learning and MIT bigdata Living Lab – and that is a big attraction to companies such as MTX.”

MTX is committed to creating a better quality of life and advancing society with education and technology, partnering with government agencies and the private sector across health and human services, labour and workforce management, public safety and law enforcement, transportation and education.

MTX Founder and Chairman Das Nobel said, “Adelaide’s vision for the next 10 years is attractive to MTX as it dovetails our desire to create high-paying jobs and make a meaningful impact in the community.”

“South Australia offers a unique platform through research, skills and collaborations that will enable development opportunities in AI, space technology, renewable energy and health. MTX will be able to bridge academic consortiums and businesses in a mutual partnership that provides salient training internships, high-paying jobs and curriculum to this talent source,” he said.

Minister for Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson said the innovative nature of South Australia and the opportunities for unique industry collaboration, underpin the state’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

“Having MTX Group in South Australia supports the government’s goal of bringing like-minded companies together to collaborate and partner on projects that will benefit not only other South Australian businesses, but the South Australian community,” Patterson said.

MTX Australia’s CEO Ben Papps said MTX recognised South Australia’s leadership in AI and machine learning.

“AIML is a world-class research facility and the MIT bigdata Living Lab, which is one of only three labs outside the United States, offers a global collaboration between MIT, government and business within Adelaide,” Papps said.

“MTX is excited to partner with these, and other research initiatives, that enable safe and secure data analysis to identify growth opportunities and improve government decision-making and socio-economic outcomes.”

MTX will be based in Adelaide, with roles now advertised within South Australia for those whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and women returning to the workforce.