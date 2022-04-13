Monash ranked top university in the world for medical science

Monash University has been named as the world’s top university in Pharmacy and Pharmacology in the authoritative QS World University Rankings.

This marks the first time that an Australian university has achieved this rank in life sciences, with Monash University topping renowned institutions including the University of Oxford, Harvard University and the University of Cambridge.

“This is a proud achievement for Monash,” Monash University vice-chancellor Professor Margaret Gardner said.

“Placing number one in Pharmacy and Pharmacology demonstrates our research and education excellence in this field, which is critical for the future health of our community.”

Monash’s confirmation as the leader in pharmaceutical sciences and drug discovery follows achievements including the development of Australia’s first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, manufactured locally for clinical trials, and the launch of Septerna – a biotech company dedicated to discovering and advancing novel small molecule medicines.

“When students from around the world are looking for the best place to study pharmacy and pharmacology, these rankings show that they’ll find it right here in Melbourne,” Treasurer and minister for Economic Development Tim Pallas said.

“We’re proud to back our universities because they produce people and work that make a real difference.”

Monash University researchers are also developing an inhaled oxytocin powder for postpartum haemorrhage, which could save many lives in developing countries where treatment for this condition is currently hard to obtain.

“From its mRNA vaccine candidate to a powder to treat postpartum haemorrhage, Monash is leading the world,” minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy Jaala Pulford said.

“Victorian researchers make life changing discoveries, and we are committed to helping them bring these breakthroughs to our community and to people around the world.”

The Victorian state government has backed local universities to continue with their important work throughout the pandemic, headlined by the $350 million Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund and through payroll tax deferrals.

Victoria’s higher education sector is renowned for producing work-ready graduates, generating about one-third of Australia’s graduates from key disciplines including natural and physical sciences, IT, engineering and related technologies, agriculture, education and environment-related studies.