New molecule chip receives $2.9 million fellowship

Professor Matt Trau from the University of Queensland (UQ) has received a fellowship worth $2.9 million after pioneering a unique way to synthesise molecules on a tiny electronically controlled chip.

Researchers from UQ’s Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN), led by professor Trau, have invented a new chemical process to manufacture molecules that are building blocks for lifesaving medicines, vaccines and energy storage materials.

Trau received an ARC Laureate Fellowship to further develop and understand the process. He said his research could change modern manufacturing on a molecular scale, much like the way 3D printing has disrupted manufacturing on a larger scale.

“We have been able to accelerate and control chemical reactions on a tiny nano-scaled chip. This could enable on-demand, miniaturised, remote manufacturing in a much more economical and environmentally friendly way.

“This nanotechnology platform can accelerate chemical reactions in ways not possible in conventional large-scale factories,” he explained.

The project builds upon Trau’s previous research into nano-scaled chips.

“This was a left-field spin-off from research where we used nano-scaled chips to detect rare molecules in blood, to diagnose cancer and dysregulated aspects of the immune system.

“I’m proud that our research team committed so strongly to what was originally an extremely risky blue-sky idea. It has now come to fruition and could potentially contribute to local and global manufacturing of essential molecules,” he concluded.