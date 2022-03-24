Moderna to produce mRNA vaccines in Australia from 2024

The federal and Victorian governments have signed off on a final agreement which will see vaccine manufacturer Moderna produce mRNA vaccines in Australia for the first time.

A new manufacturing plant capable of producing 100 million doses every year will be built in Victoria, with works expected to begin by the end of this year.

Scott Morrison said the deal is a “shot in the arm” for Australia’s pandemic defenses.

“This will be the first mRNA production facility in the Southern Hemisphere, and will ensure Australians have quick and easy access to these lifesaving vaccines,” he said.

The agreement come a few months after an in-principle agreement was signed at the end of last year.

The precise location for the new plant will be determined between the Victorian government and Moderna.

Moderna Australia and New Zealand general manager Michael Azrak indicated it has much more in mind for the facility than just COVID-19 vaccines, with plans to develop a number of other respiratory treatments and vaccines.

“Moderna is backing the development of a world class mRNA industry in Australia,” he said.

“In addition to local manufacturing, we’re going to partner with local researchers and institutions to deliver collaborative R&D that will develop the next generation of mRNA treatments.”

Australia will be one of only a handful of locations manufacturing mRNA vaccines around the world, including the US and Europe.