Modern Manufacturing Expo to take place in Sydney in 2022

Announcing the launch of Australia’s first Modern Manufacturing Expo at the Sydney Showground on 20 and 21 September 2022, the time is right for manufacturers to have clear and direct pathways to the latest technology.

The International Exhibition & Conference Group (IEC) has announced that the exhibition, which will run alongside the successful Workplace Health and Safety Show, highlights the future of manufacturing and pathways for digital transformation. The focus will be on the latest technology, equipment and operational models, in line with the government’s Modern Manufacturing Strategy.

Government support

IEC CEO, Marie Kinsella, comments that the event will have added impetus with the backing of the NSW government.

“The government recognises that manufacturing is undergoing a major transformation. The federal government has developed a whole-of-government strategy to help Australian manufacturing scale up to become more competitive and resilient,” she said.

“This event is the culmination of many months of research, discussions and collaboration with government, education, regulators and key organisations to ensure we present an event that will lead us through the next five years and help towards our goal of a strong and sustainable manufacturing sector.”

What’s on offer

The Modern Manufacturing Expo 2022 marks the beginning of a new paradigm where visitors can discover the latest in:

Digital and Smart Factories;

Green and Sustainable Manufacturing;

Warehouse Automation;

Digital Lean Models;

Additive and Advanced Manufacturing; and

Production Automation Equipment.

“We are all well aware that Australia is very quickly upscaling its manufacturing to compete with the rest of the world – 2022 will no doubt be a bumper year for companies to showcase their new technologies,” Kinsella said.

“We encourage companies to join the global shift into the future of manufacturing by joining this unique one-stop platform which brings industry and product together.”

The first-of-its-kind exhibition aims to help companies stay competitive and boost effectiveness through smart manufacturing.

“The event will offer educational streams to showcase practical steps on how digitisation can be implemented,” Kinsella said.

Another highlight of the event is a Government Information Hub where companies can get direct access to resources and information about available funding and grant applications.

Join us at the pre-event

A pre-event educational program, organised in conjunction with the University of Sydney, the Modern Manufacturing Town Hall will be held on Tuesday 16 February 2022 at the Waterview Conference Centre, Bicentennial Park Homebush.

The event incorporates the launch of the Modern Manufacturing Expo 2022 and is supported by the University of Sydney’s Sydney Manufacturing Hub – a new core research facility dedicated to additive manufacturing and advanced materials processing. It will feature presentations from NSW manufacturers and a seminar series on best practice in modern manufacturing from industry leaders.

Find out more about the Town Hall at https://modernmanufacturingexpo.com/town-hall-expo/