Mission Australia Christmas appeal hampers are delivered

A sea of Christmas, ‘Coates’ orange, food hampers was dispatched across the country this week to Mission Australia offices nationally.

The campaign that saw Coates employees donate essential food items is part of the Coates Foundation Mission Christmas Appeal, assisting individuals and families experiencing homelessness or disadvantage over the holiday period.

Launched last month, the Coates Foundation is an essential part of the company’s Sustainability Strategy and has been established to create positive change that is targeted, impactful and aligned with company values.

Mission Australia CEO James Toomey said: “Mission Australia is delighted to welcome Coates as a new corporate partner. Between us, we have almost 300 years of experience serving people and communities in Australia. We’re looking forward to creating an engaging program so Coates teams can contribute to Mission Australia’s work providing support and ensuring people have every opportunity to thrive, right across the country.”

Coates staff, living the company values of Care Deeply and One Team, pulled together to give back to the communities in which the organisation works with and among.

In total 113 ribboned and labelled sacks, filled with pantry staples and festive treats, were stacked into various team members’ vehicles and driven to a variety of Mission Australia services across the country.

In Australia’s East the final destination for 10 of the 51 bags was Mission Australia’s King’s Cross service centre in Sydney where members of the delivery team got the opportunity to meet Greg Steele, Mission Australia’s National Partner Manager and the centre’s Program Manager, Phary Stamatis.

“We work with young people at risk of or experiencing homelessness within Sydney,” Stamatis explained

“From today until the end of the year, these hampers will be going out to every young person on our books and beyond.”