Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, Karen Andrews, will open the conference with a virtual keynote address on Tuesday, 20 October at 11am, to outline the government’s Modern Manufacturing Strategy announced as part of the 2020-21 Budget.

The strategy will see the government invest $1.5 billion in initiatives and projects that help Australian manufacturers to scale up, compete internationally and create more jobs.

Over the course of a week, from Tuesday, 20 October to Wednesday, 28 October, manufacturers across Australia have the opportunity to attend a series of virtual events that bring together business leaders such as Andrew Liveris, former chairman of Dow Chemical Company and Innes Willox, CEO of the Australian Industry Group, to talk about how the manufacturing sector can effectively contribute to Australia’s economic recovery.

As part of this year’s Industry 4.0 Advanced Manufacturing Forum (I4AMF) conference business leaders, industry experts and government representatives will discuss strategies utilising the power of Industry 4.0 to reboot and transform Australia’s manufacturing sector in today’s COVID world in a series of webinars.

The six webinars, hosted by the respective I4AMF workstream leaders, will explore the potential of Industry 4.0 in more detail and provide insights and offer practical advice on how manufacturing businesses can:

harness emerging technologies and digital business models

navigate the data and privacy law

benefit from Australian standards

upskill and train their workforce

access Industry 4.0 test labs

build digital trust

to readjust their operations and processes in the COVID economy.

Continuing the conversations of last year’s conference, the webinars will draw on Australian industry examples that have made Industry 4.0 a priority and invested in digital technologies, their workforce, and new business models to compete in today’s changed business landscape.

View the full conference program and register here for the webinars in line with your interest by clicking the corresponding link.

About I4AMF

The I4AMF is the successor to the Prime Minister’s Industry 4.0 Taskforce and is a collaborative forum of industry leaders from: Ai Group, Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre, AustCyber, AMWU, Engineers Australia, Innovative Manufacturing CRC, Sharpe IVO, Siemens Ltd, Standards Australia, Swinburne University, and SAP, supported by the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.