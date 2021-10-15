Mercurius Biorefining sparks new industrial biotech sector

Mercurius Biorefining has finalised commissioning and will commence operations at their pilot plant at the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) Biocommodities Facility in Mackay, which will help spark a sustainable, export-oriented industrial biotechnology and bioproducts sector.

Mercurius Biorefining will use their patented REACH (Renewable Acid-hydrolysis Condensation Hydrotreating) technology to produce valuable renewable chemicals, diesel and jet fuel from sugarcane waste.

“This is transformative technology and to be part of the pilot process is fantastic,” QUT Centre for Agriculture and the Bioeconomy project leader Dr Rackemann said.

“QUT will be looking into the commercial opportunities from the REACH technology which could lead to producing renewable fuels and chemicals in Queensland, creating new jobs and opportunities for regional communities.”

Mackay, in the heart of sugarcane country, is the perfect place for this trial to take place Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“I first met with Mercurius on a trade mission to the United States in 2017,” she said.

“They were attracted to Queensland because of my government’s commitment to developing a biofuels industry here. This project signals the start of a new industry for the region, which means local jobs and further strengthens Mackay’s credentials as a leading biorefinery location.

“The plant at the QUT’s Biocommodities Facility in Mackay will be fully operational over a three-month period. My government has helped get this project off the ground, providing support through the Jobs and Regional Growth fund.”

Representatives from QUT will work alongside Mercurius to examine the technology and valuable by-products. This will enhance commercialisation opportunities in Queensland.

Mercurius CEO and technology development director, Karl Seck, has been in Mackay assisting in site preparations for the pilot equipment installation and commissioning.

“Queensland was the best location for us to run this pilot plant and we hope to see success so we can move forward with plans for a larger demonstration plant,” Seck said.

“The potential broader economic and environmental benefits derived from our REACH technology is significant for both the region and the low carbon intensity biofuel industry, and we are excited to get started here in Queensland.”

The technology converts a range of biomass feedstocks into:

highly price-competitive, renewable “drop-in” fuels that can be tailored for use in jet and diesel engines (unlike biodiesel, the fuel requires no modification for retail sale)

renewable chemicals for bio-based industrial plastics such as bottles, textiles, food packaging, carpets, electronic materials and automotive applications.

The REACH process avoids the need for the use of pure sugars, high operating temperatures and high pressures, resulting in faster conversion rate and lower cost of production than current processes.

The project will provide jobs for around 30 people, member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said.

“It’s great to see equipment finally here and being commissioned,” she said.

“I’m proud that Mackay is now going to be looked at on a world stage during this three-month trial.”

According to deputy premier and minister for State Development Steven Miles, this project is only the beginning for Queensland’s biofutures sector.

“Regions like Mackay are perfectly placed to take advantage of the opportunities this industry presents,” he said.

“If the operations are successful Mercurius will also prepare studies for another demo facility to be based in regional Queensland which would scale up production leading to even more jobs.”

This project has been funded through the Jobs and Regional Growth fund and aligns with the Queensland government’s Biofutures industry development roadmap and action plan to support and inspire local businesses to secure their share of the global bioproducts and services market.