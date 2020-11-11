R U OK? director and author Graeme Cowan is partnering with WorkSafe’s WorkWell Program to deliver a free webinar on workplace mental health for the manufacturing industry next Monday.

The webinar, called Creating mentally healthy workplaces in manufacturing, will support employers and business leaders to take the first steps to create and facilitate a mentally healthy workplace.

The webinar will introduce industry leaders to the “primary prevention approach” and describe the work related factors that impact mental health and safety in the workplace.

Cowan will also explore the WorkWell Toolkit – a free, voluntary online tool using a step-by-step approach to help employers promote mental health and prevent mental injury in the workplace.

With information tailored to specific industries, the WorkWell Toolkit contains practical resources for the manufacturing industry including tip sheets, policy examples, case studies and templates covering work-related factors that impact workplace mental health.

Cowan said a focus on mental healthy workplaces in the Australian manufacturing industry will return a proven positive impact.

“Three out of four Australians say that a mentally healthy workplace is important when looking for a job,” he said.

“There is a $2.90 return on investment for every $1 invested in creating mentally healthy workplaces in the manufacturing industry.

“Effectively protecting the psychological health of your employees can lead to less costs from work absences, conflict, errors, injuries and grievances.”

With manufacturing being one of the “hardest-hit” industries of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cowan said workplace mental health should be a top priority.

“With many factories importing raw materials from China, local producers are stressed as they try to adapt to a volatile supply chain,” he said.

The Creating mentally healthy workplaces in Manufacturing webinar will run via Zoom on Monday, 16 November 2020, commencing at 1pm.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://bit.ly/35w3S3v.