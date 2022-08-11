Medtech Manufacturing Capability Program recipients announced

Under the Medtech Manufacturing Capability Program, 12 businesses will share in $3.2 million in funding from the Victorian government.

The businesses will receive grants of up to $500,000 to undertake new projects, scale up production and upgrade equipment, allowing them to turn innovative ideas into real-life healthcare solutions.

The co-funded projects are collectively worth more than $7 million and are expected to create 93 new jobs across the state.

The grants are being delivered through the Australian Medtech Manufacturing Centre – an initiative that helps medtech manufacturers to expand production and connect with local suppliers. Medtech is one of the fastest growing sectors in Victoria’s economy, currently generating $21.4 billion in revenue and supports more than 31,000 workers.

The following businesses have been awarded a grant under the Medtech Manufacturing Capability Program: