Medtech Manufacturing Capability Program recipients announced

Under the Medtech Manufacturing Capability Program, 12 businesses will share in $3.2 million in funding from the Victorian government.
The businesses will receive grants of up to $500,000 to undertake new projects, scale up production and upgrade equipment, allowing them to turn innovative ideas into real-life healthcare solutions.
The co-funded projects are collectively worth more than $7 million and are expected to create 93 new jobs across the state.
The grants are being delivered through the Australian Medtech Manufacturing Centre – an initiative that helps medtech manufacturers to expand production and connect with local suppliers. Medtech is one of the fastest growing sectors in Victoria’s economy, currently generating $21.4 billion in revenue and supports more than 31,000 workers.
The following businesses have been awarded a grant under the Medtech Manufacturing Capability Program:
- Anatomics Pty Ltd, Bentleigh East;
- Care Essentials Pty Ltd, Geelong;
- Compumedics Limited, Abbotsford;
- Cyban Pty Ltd, East Melbourne;
- Dolphin Products Proprietary Limited, Heidelberg West;
- Global Kinetics Pty Ltd, Melbourne CBD;
- Medmont International Pty Ltd, Nunawading;
- Navi Medical Technologies Pty Ltd, Box Hill;
- Neo-Bionica Pty Ltd, East Melbourne;
- Polynovo Limited, Port Melbourne;
- Schott Minifab Pty Ltd, Scoresby; and
- 4DMedical, Carlton.