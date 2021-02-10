Medicinal cannabis facility to grow job opportunities in Collie

The Western Australian state government has allocated $2 million for a medicinal cannabis operation in Collie to create long-term local jobs in the rapidly growing medicinal industry.

The investment from the Collie Futures Industry Development Fund will support Stage 1 of the Cannaponics Limited operation.

“WA’s South-West has optimal conditions for this industry’s agricultural requirements: coupled with the work of the McGowan Government to attract and develop industry in Collie, the region is perfectly placed for a facility of this scale,” Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said. “This project will help to put WA at the forefront of this rapidly growing industry and will drive new, long-term jobs in Collie.”

“This project is expected to create jobs across a range of skillsets in an industry that’s tipped to grow worldwide,” Collie-Preston MLA Mick Murray said. “I’m pleased to see Collie diversifying its industries to ensure a dynamic economy for years to come.”

Cannaponics has already purchased 65 hectares of cleared land near Collie for the development of the facility which will include a 1,000 sqm greenhouse, laboratory and warehouse.

The Cannaponics facility will be capable of producing 1,000kg of dried cannabis and equivalent extracts per year.

The facility will be Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) certified to manufacture medical, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

This Stage 1 operation is expected to support 50 local trades jobs over 12 months of construction and create approximately 24 permanent ongoing jobs including professional, technical, production and administration roles.

The project is also expected to generate around $4 million in revenue, with considerable flow-on effects for the Collie community.

Cannaponics has identified a strong growth market which has the potential to open significant opportunities for the South-West region and the State.