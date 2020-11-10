The New South Wales state government has announced a new Manufacturing Renewables Taskforce to find ways to drive the use of NSW materials in building the state’s Renewable Energy Zones.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said we need to support our NSW manufacturers by putting the policies in place that create local jobs and support local industry.

“We currently import the more than 86,500 tonnes of steel that form the foundations for critical energy infrastructure – including some finished manufactured goods,” Barilaro said.

“As we come out of this recession, we need to lead by example by backing our local supply chains, local manufacturers and local jobs.

“This Taskforce will make sure we have the knowledge we need to do just that, and unlock regional NSW’s renewable energy manufacturing potential.”

Energy Minister Matt Kean said the Taskforce will look at everything from material sourcing and supply to contracting arrangements, and explore ways to give NSW manufacturers a competitive advantage in emerging “green” supply industries.

“Industry tells us we will need more than 650,000 tonnes of steel to deliver our three Renewable Energy Zones – my priority is finding ways to make sure that the steel and other products that power NSW, are made in NSW by NSW manufacturers,” Kean said.

“The Taskforce will look at terms we can put in our electricity infrastructure contracts and tender rules which will drive the use of NSW products, where they are cost competitive.”

The Manufacturing Renewables Taskforce will include representatives from the steel, aluminium, cement, concrete and manufacturing industries, the workers unions, renewable development stakeholder groups and the NSW Government.

A Jobs in Renewable Energy Zones Taskforce will also be established to ensure jobs created in local communities hosting the new infrastructure, go to local people.