Manufacturing Modernisation Fund round two aids 86 businesses

The federal government has awarded $55 million in grants to 86 businesses across Australia under round two of the Manufacturing Modernisation Fund (MMF).

An example of the government supporting Australian manufacturers to innovate and grow, graphene supplier First Graphene will use its $759,000 grant to carry out a $3M upgrade of its drying, blending and packaging facilities at its headquarters in Henderson, Western Australia.

Graphene has a range of uses in the mining, automotive and battery industries. First Graphene intends to significantly boost production to capitalise on growing global demand.

Some of the other recently successful Manufacturing Modernisation Fund projects include:

Wearoptimo Pty Ltd – lightweight digital health sensor produced in Woolloongabba, Queensland that sticks to the skin and can provide early warning of cardiac issues to be commercialised.

Tindo Operations Co Pty Ltd in Mawson Lakes, South Australia – solar panel production facility will produce panels specifically designed for Australian conditions, creating up to 60 jobs.

Currumbin Minerals in Currumbin Waters, Queensland will establish a minerals sands processing facility, using electrostatic and magnetic heavy minerals separation processes, enabling efficient separation of heavy minerals and rare earths.

Medipharm Labs Australia in Wonthaggi, Victoria will upgrade its production facilities to increase production and greatly increase the purity of its medicinal cannabis products.

MMF funding will help businesses modernise their manufacturing processes, improving productivity, creating highly-skilled jobs, reducing costs and targeting new export opportunities, according to minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter.

“Australia’s manufacturing sector is vitally important to our economy, directly employing more than 900,000 Australian workers and contributing almost $120 billion to our export earnings last year,” Porter said.

“That’s why the Morrison government is backing manufacturing businesses right across the country with significant financial support to help them to modernise, innovate and grow.

“Investing in the latest manufacturing technology and equipment helps them to remain internationally competitive by improving their productivity and increasing their capacity to target new export markets for their products,” he said.

“Just as importantly, these investments also help to grow well-paid and highly skilled jobs in the modern manufacturing sector for Australian workers. We know that for every manufacturing job we create, at least three additional jobs are created in other areas of our economy.”

Manufacturing Modernisation Fund round two, which builds upon the success of the first round, was a competitive merit-based grants program with applications assessed by a committee of independent industry experts.

Businesses are required to match government funding on a three-to-one basis, with government grants covering up to 25 per cent of eligible project expenditure. The minimum grant amount is $100,000 and the maximum grant amount is $1M. All projects must be completed within two years.

The grants are part of the $1.5B Modern Manufacturing Strategy and eligible companies need to demonstrate that their products align with one of the government’s six National Manufacturing Priorities.

These priorities include resources technology and critical minerals processing, food and beverage, medical products, recycling and clean energy, defence and space.

For a list of successful recipients under the Manufacturing Modernisation Fund round two, visit https://business.gov.au/grants-and-programs/manufacturing-modernisation-fund/grant-recipients