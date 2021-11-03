Manufacturing Hubs Grants Program applications are now open

Manufacturers in Mackay can now receive support from the Queensland government through a new round of applications for the Manufacturing Hubs Grants Program (MHGP).

The grant program specifically targets regional manufacturers with Round 2 only available to manufacturers in the Mackay and Gold Coast regions, assistant minister for Health and Regional Health Infrastructure and member for Mackay, Julieanne Gilbert said.

“Earlier this year the Palaszczuk government opened a Regional Manufacturing Hub in Mackay to provide advice and support to local manufacturers looking to grow their operations,” she said.

According to minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef, minister for Science and Youth Affairs and member for Gaven, Meaghan Scanlon, the newest round of applications will support Mackay manufacturers in moving into advanced manufacturing and growing their businesses.

“The MHGP Round 2 provides matched funding to local manufacturers looking to implement world-leading technologies, improve processes and practices, and increase workforce development and training,” she said.

Queensland’s manufacturing sector is worth around $21.5 billion each year to the Queensland economy and provides jobs for over 188,000 people.

“We’re working with industry to help improve productivity and competitiveness and generate more jobs for Queenslanders,” minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher said.

“We have a clear vision for the manufacturing sector, detailed in the Advanced Manufacturing 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan. Manufacturing is a key component of the Queensland Economic Recovery Plan and, by helping our local manufacturers increase their productivity through improved processes, innovation and shared information and networks, we hope to see even more jobs created.”

Through MHGP Round 2, eligible manufacturing businesses in the Gold Coast and Mackay SA4 regions can apply for grants of between $10,000 and $200,000 (matched by the applicant). This will help them to improve productivity, build international competitiveness, stimulate job generation and private sector investment, adopt new technologies and implement skills and training.

Visit the Regional Manufacturing Hubs or click here to learn more.