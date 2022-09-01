Manufacturing activity falls for the first time in six months

The Ai Group’s Australian Performance of Manufacturing Index (Australian PMI®) dropped 3.2 points to 49.3 in August, which is the first time the index has contracted since January 2022 following the Omicron outbreak.

Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said the Australian PMI for August points to the end of the recent expansion of manufacturing activity as production, employment and sales were all down and most manufacturing sectors reported lower performance in the month.

“The chemicals subsector expanded as did the diverse textiles, clothing, footwear, paper, and printing subsector. Prices and wages continued to push higher and with the Reserve Bank seeking to ease these pressures by raising interest rates, further slowing in manufacturing looks increasingly likely over the coming months.”

Key Findings for August 2022

All manufacturing subsectors saw lower activity except for chemicals and diverse textiles, clothing, footwear, paper, and printing.

Labour challenges and supply chain disruption continue to impact manufacturing similar to previous months.

While new orders continued to grow, the pace of growth eased, and sales dropped in August compared to July, indicating a negative direction for demand.

Most manufacturing activity indicators contracted at an accelerating rate in August. Wages rose steeply despite this, indicating labour shortage pressures. The recent downturn is hoped to be addressed at today’s Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra, where industry is meeting with government to plot a path forward.

Manufacturing exports declined further, while businesses reported volatile export demand.

The full report can be found here.