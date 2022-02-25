Manufacturing 400 zero emissions vehicles by 2023

Vehicle manufacturers have been engaged and are encouraged to make a submission to the Motor Vehicle State Purchase Contract to procure 400 zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) to the Victorian government fleet by 2023.

“We are transforming our energy system through an historic investment in renewable energy to meet our ambitious target of halving emissions by 2030, and electric vehicles have a critical role to play in meeting that commitment,” minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio said.

The 2021-22 Victorian Budget allocated $15 million to add 400 ZEVs to the government fleet over two years, and upgrade and install electric vehicle supply equipment across government-owned and leased buildings.

Stage one of the program will replace 75 cars with ZEVs by 30 June 2022, with the second stage to see 325 replacements by 30 June 2023.

The ZEV program is progressing well, with over 100 ZEVs already being ordered in this financial year – the first of which have been delivered and are now in use by Victorian government departments and agencies.

“Electric and zero-emissions vehicles are the future of transport and we’re paving the way with the first ZEVs entering the Victorian government fleet,” assistant treasurer Danny Pearson said.

“These vehicles are part of our transition away from combustion powered vehicles to zero-emission vehicles and a clean energy future that’s better for health and our environment.”

The transport sector accounts for 25 per cent of Victoria’s total carbon emissions. Electric vehicles will reduce emissions, while also reducing the amount of air and noise pollution, making local areas more liveable.

The Victorian government’s Zero Emissions Vehicle Roadmap, supported by a $100 million dollar package of policies and programs, aim to make Victoria a leader in the adoption of ZEVs in Australia in the emerging global shift towards this technology.

Regarding public transport, from 2025 all new buses will be zero emissions and the metropolitan train network will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, like the Solar Trams Initiative already in place.

“Victoria is creating jobs and powering ahead in the transition to zero emissions transport, and our train, tram, bus and government car fleets are being transformed,” minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll said.

As part of the program of adding ZEVs across the government fleet, the initial focus is to purchase small to medium Sports Utility ZEVs, which are suitable replacements for existing small passenger vehicles.

For more information, go to www.buyingfor.vic.gov.au/motor-vehicles-contract.