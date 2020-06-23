Manufacturers in the resources, marine and defence industries have been invited to submit their views on the future of the Australian Marine Complex (AMC) in Perth.

A draft of the Strategic Infrastructure and Land Use Plan for the major industrial centre, announced by the state government last July, has been released for public comment.

The plan highlights the short, medium, and long-term infrastructure upgrades required to guide the AMC’s ongoing development as a nationally significant industrial area for the defence, marine and resources industries.

Western Australia premier Mark McGowan said the AMC has an outstanding record for supporting major projects across the defence, marine and resources sectors.

“Unlocking more opportunities to develop the AMC will strengthen the Western Australian economy and create jobs,” he said.

“The Strategic Infrastructure and Land Use Plan is essential to guiding the AMC’s ongoing development as a nationally significant industrial area for the defence, marine and resources industries.”

Developed by the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation in collaboration with DevelopmentWA, the plan is a key action of the Western Australian Defence and Defence Industries Strategic Plan.

It contributes to the state government’s commitment to invest in critical infrastructure in the national interest and help attract more Defence work to Western Australia, such as Collins class Full Cycle Docking.

Defence Issues minister Paul Papalia said he encourages industry, local business, land owners and the community to provide feedback.

“The draft plan ensures a clear vision for the future development of the AMC and will cement it as a leading national naval shipbuilding and sustainment precinct, as well as an important industrial area for other key sectors,” he said.

The draft plan includes infrastructure concepts and interested parties are invited to comment until July 24.

The final plan will be released by the WA state government later in 2020.