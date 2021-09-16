Major Siviour project supports Australian graphite manufacturing

Renascor Resources’ $209 million Siviour project has been granted Major Project Status. Under the project, a graphite mine and concentrator will be built in the Eyre Peninsula, as well as a downstream purified spherical graphite (PSG) manufacturing facility in Port Adelaide.

This means South Australia will be home to the first integrated graphite mine and battery anode material operation located outside of China. This will help Australia better access the global battery industry and electric vehicle markets.

“Whether it is mobile phones and laptops, medical equipment or electric cars, rare earth minerals are the essential components of so much manufacturing today and into the future,” minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt said.

The Siviour project is expected to support over 100 new jobs during the construction phase and an additional 190 full-time roles over the 40-year life of the project.

“The Australian government is pleased to support the Siviour project, which will bring new jobs and other economic benefits to South Australian communities while also boosting Australia’s position as a leading global critical minerals industry,” Pitt said.

“The project has the potential to generate around $260 million a year in export revenue, and will also help increase Australia’s international competitiveness and help position us a future leader in this sector.”

The project is another step towards a slice of the $400 billion global critical minerals market.

“This project directly contributes to Australia’s Critical Mineral Strategy by increasing the supply of graphite and expanding Australia’s capability to refine and process rare earth minerals.”

Major Project Status helps companies access extra support, coordination and information services from the Major Projects Facilitation Agency, which acts as a single entry point into the federal government regulatory approvals pathway.

More information on the Major Projects Facilitation Agency and the full list of current major projects is available on the Major Projects Facilitation Agency website.