Major boost for skills funding for Australia’s growing defence industry

The federal government has bolstered its commitment to growing the skills of Australia’s defence industry by significantly increasing funding to its Skilling Australia’s Defence Industry (SADI) grants program.

Companies will be able to apply for skills grants from a funding pool that has been expanded from $4 million per year to $17 million per year, to the end of 2021-22.

This will support a skilled workforce in the defence industry sector as part of the federal Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price said the additional investment would help Australian defence industry retain and expand relevant workforce skills to support Defence’s most critical capabilities.

“This will provide more funding for skilling and training opportunities, supporting small to medium sized enterprises across a range of trade, technical or professional skillsets,” Price said.

“The boost to SADI funding will give smaller businesses the confidence to continue developing the skills of their employees during these uncertain times.

“The funding will also help industry associations facilitate skills training for smaller defence industry businesses.

“Our support for skills training is part of our plan to develop the workforce needed to deliver on our ambitious $270 billion investment in Defence capability.”

Minister Price said she was pleased to support local businesses to help them boost skills needed for new jobs in the sector.

“Our Defence investments will deliver a generation of jobs in an exciting new world of advanced manufacturing and innovation,” Price said.

“Australia’s defence industry had world-leading capabilities and we want to help them to broaden and deepen their skills base to meet Defence’s needs.”