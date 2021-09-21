Madison Technologies drives Industrial IoT digital transformation

Madison Technologies has announced its status as the Cisco Operational Technology Value Added Reseller (OT VAR) for Australia and New Zealand, driving the expansion of Industrial IoT digital transformation across critical operational environments.

The collaboration is focused on providing communication solutions with Cisco Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, to protect people, assets and environments with real time visibility, security and automation.

Cisco is the global technology leader in networking, cybersecurity and IoT technologies. Madison Technologies is the Australian owned and operated B2B business, that delivers secure connectivity solutions and provides innovative go-to-market capabilities for commercial and industrial communication applications.

Alongside the renowned Brisbane River under the Gateway Bridge, Paul Calabro, CEO of Madison Technologies and Ross Delacour, APJC IoT Route to Market regional manager of Cisco, unveiled and showcased the latest in Cisco IoT technologies.

Paul Calabro commented, “becoming a Cisco partner is a pivotal milestone in our 30-year legacy connecting critical OT networks in Australia and New Zealand.

“Through this collaboration we’re able to strengthen our industrial offering and provide extended capabilities, applications and insights across our valued customers and targeted markets.”

Ross Delacour responded, “the Cisco partner status is in recognition of Madison Technologies incredible 30-year pedigree in the industrial sector and delivering exceptional value to their customers by placing them at the heart of everything they do.”

As we see the convergence of IT and OT integration accelerate, the need for organisations to understand how this convergence aligns to business initiatives across safety, the environment, digitisation, cost management and sustainable growth is vital to implement Industrial IoT solutions.

“The convergence of IT and OT is a multi-billion global opportunity and the collaboration with Madison Technologies is an incredible opportunity for Cisco to expand into the OT domain in Australia and New Zealand,” said Delacour.

Cisco IoT offers industry-leading networking and security capabilities, rock-solid infrastructure and unprecedented visibility and control. With full visibility of data, real-time decisions can be made to enhance operational efficiency, concurrently reducing the risk of cybersecurity threats to OT systems.

“Cisco’s end-to-end IoT architecture demonstrates the benefits of implementing integrated Industrial IoT solutions providing essential data intelligence and insights. Madison Technologies is thrilled to present Cisco’s IoT technologies to the ANZ market,” said Paul Calabro.

Chris Acton, general manager of Acubis and a valued customer of Madison Technologies commented, “the collaboration with Cisco compliments Madison Technologies already exceptional industrial offering.

“Cisco is undoubtedly one of the leading experts in IT/OT architecture and Madison Technologies has the technical and industrial expertise, to make the digital transformation across critical operational environments a reality.”