LVX Global to relocate HQ to Lot Fourteen in Adelaide

LVX Global, international technology solutions business, has announced the company will relocate their global headquarters from Perth to Adelaide, in Lot Fourteen’s Bice Building.

With the Bice Building soon to complete refurbishment, LVX plan to move 20 staff into the new headquarters and then double the headcount. This is part of a global growth strategy.

Currently LVX has staff in Germany, Ireland, Korea and the US, with customers including Public Transport Authority and Harvey Norman Holdings in Western Australia, and the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide.

The company will fit into Lot Fourteen’s innovation ecosystem, with 30 years of experience in delivering Internet of Things, smart city building and infrastructure solutions at the intersection of engineering, technology and human behavioural science.

LVX Global establishing its headquarters in Adelaide is a big win for the state, according to Premier Steven Marshall.

“LVX Global’s new headquarters at Lot Fourteen is another triumph for South Australia. Firmly embedding its international HQ here ensures that the company’s future growth will be driven by the team based in South Australia,” Marshall said.

“The state government is working determinedly to further boost South Australia’s ongoing economic and jobs growth, with investment attraction a key tenet of our ongoing strategy. We’re excited that this is another step towards providing companies with the opportunity for co-location with like-minded business and hi-tech industry cluster collaboration at Lot Fourteen.”

Working alongside new neighbours like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Services and the Australian Institute for Machine Learning is an exciting prospect for LVX, according to board chairperson at LVX Global and partner of Bombora Investment Management Josh May.

“LVX Global is on an exciting growth trajectory and has grown from nine to 45 employees over the last twelve months,” May said.

“Our Global HQ at Lot Fourteen will further drive our capacity to invest in opportunities in the smart buildings and smart cities sector, which is now the world’s sixth largest and fastest growing industry.”

The company are “pleased to announce their move”, CEO of LVX Global Corey Gray said.

“After 11 years of our Australian headquarters in Sydney and then Perth, LVX Global has moved our HQ back to Adelaide where it all began for us 30 years ago,” Gray said.

“With a global team working across various locations, LVX has been able to assess the best location to grow our technology business. Considerations included key tech hubs such as Singapore, the Docklands in Ireland and Silicon Valley.

“We are extremely impressed with Lot Fourteen and the innovative and committed approach of the South Australian Government and key partners to the transformation. Their commitment to the technology and innovation sectors are to be congratulated.”

The Bice Building is the last of the State Heritage listed buildings to be refurbished on the Lot Fourteen site, with works due to be completed in June and tenants to move in from August.