Lockheed Martin company achieves DASA Training certification

Sikorsky Australia, a Lockheed Martin company, has been officially approved as an Aircraft Maintenance Training Organisation (MTO) by the Defence Aviation Safety Authority (DASA).

Sikorsky Australia is authorised to deliver type course aircraft training to its staff, defence and industry partners under DASA’s Defence Airworthiness Safety Regulations (DASR) Part 147 requirements. For example, the company can now officially train Sikorsky and defence personnel on MH-60R (Romeo) and S-70A-9 (Black Hawk) helicopter platforms in both the avionics and mechanical trade categories.

Dale Hall, General Manager, Sikorsky Australia, said this is a significant achievement.

“To be recognised as an MTO and meet Australia’s strict aviation training regulations, which are seen as a benchmark by many nations, is an important outcome for Sikorsky Australia and our customers,” he said.

“The MTO certification directly underpins our current operations to sustain the Romeo and Black Hawk helicopters in support of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Fleet Air Arm and the Australian Army.

“The Romeos and Black Hawks provide critical defence capability for the RAN and the Australian Army to defend Australia’s national security. Receiving MTO certification means that our training program will provide the highest level of quality and safety assurance in our aviation maintenance training to the RAN, our customers and the wider defence community.”

As an MTO, Sikorsky Australia is now certified to issue Romeo and Black Hawk Types Accreditation to participants at the completion of training to a meticulous level of industry qualifications, thereby enhancing the quality and safety standards of military aviation across Australia.

Sikorsky Australia’s MTO offers a comprehensive program of theory and practical based training and assessments for aircraft maintenance qualifications that adhere to DASA’s rigorous compliance regulations.

Sikorsky Australia’s MTO training program was developed by a team of qualified Sikorsky Australia aviation instructors over 18 months. The team worked in partnership with DASA to ensure all elements of the training program from instructor guides, lesson plans, examinations, theoretical and practical modules aligned with DASA’s Part 147 regulatory standards.

“I’m proud of our training team for their sustained focus in successfully delivering a nationally recognised industry training curriculum in collaboration with DASA. DASA’s in-depth advice and ongoing support during our path of creating the training courseware was invaluable in helping us to achieve this positive outcome,” Hall said.

Located at Albatross Aviation Technology Park, Sikorsky Australia’s purpose-built Maintenance and Logistics Support facility at Albatross Aviation Technology Park houses through-life-support services for the RAN’s fleet of 24 Romeo maritime helicopters and support for the Army’s Black Hawk helicopters.

The Romeo fleet was built by Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, with the mission systems integrated and the full fleet delivered to the RAN by Lockheed Martin in 2016.