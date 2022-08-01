Lockheed Martin and Clearbox Systems reach milestones for JP9102

Lockheed Martin Australia and a Canberra-based satellite communications SME, Clearbox Systems, have successfully completed critical ground segment software integration as part of their teaming for JP9102.

The technological achievement underpins Lockheed Martin Australia’s bid to deliver a sovereign, end-to-end military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) system to Defence under JP9102.

The successful integration represents a key milestone and further mitigates technical risk across the ground and control segments of the system. This will help ensure project execution on schedule and budget.

Activities have seen engineers from both companies joining forces to integrate Clearbox’s Foresight Centralised Monitoring and Control (CMC) and Electromagnetic Spectrum Management (ESM) applications with Lockheed Martin Australia’s Integrated Ground Environment demonstrator. This has included integration with LMA’s control segment software, as well as enhancing Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) and Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) applications for cybersecurity and operational capabilities. Use of these open-source capabilities maximises the Commonwealth’s flexibility when considering vendors and solutions, while providing an additional element of sovereignty.

These milestones underline the agility of Lockheed Martin Australia’s ground and control segment solution for JP9102, which is specifically designed to enable the integration of disparate, best-of-breed data sources and software applications.

“By investing in systems integration at this early stage, Lockheed Martin Australia is minimising technical risk and ensuring it can more seamlessly deliver an operationally superior MILSATCOM solution in a timeframe that meets Defence’s schedule requirements,” Lockheed Martin Space JP9102 program director Chris Jewell said.

“Lockheed Martin Australia’s enduring relationship with Clearbox is representative of our broader commitment to investing in and developing the capabilities of Australian SMEs and strengthening the nation’s Defence and Space industries.”

Enduring cooperation between Lockheed Martin Australia and Clearbox for JP9102 builds on an increasingly mature relationship. In 2020, Clearbox was the inaugural graduate of Lockheed Martin Australia’s Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP). The MPP is part of Lockheed Martin Australia’s commitment to strengthening Australian industry by readying high-calibre SMEs for work with Defence and prime contractors alike.

“Through its JP9102 campaign, Lockheed Martin Australia is generating significant opportunities for Australian industry team members like Clearbox to grow their space capabilities,” Clearbox Systems chief executive officer Matt Collins-Leslie said. “It’s a win-win situation, providing Lockheed Martin Australia access to world-leading software solutions, and Clearbox access to the resources needed to grow our team and expand our offering.

“Clearbox is proud to be working alongside Lockheed Martin Australia and some of our nation’s leading defence SMEs to ensure the effective and timely delivery of a world-class, sovereign military satellite communications solution for Defence.”

In addition to Clearbox, Lockheed Martin Australia has engaged an extensive network of Australian industry organisations to deliver solutions and supply chain opportunities for JP9102, including Av-Comm, Blacktree, Calytrix Technologies, Conscia, DXC, EM Solutions, Inovor Technologies, Linfox, Ronson Gears, Shoal Group and STEM Punks.