Lockheed Martin Australia strengthens sovereign capabilities across ADF programs

Lockheed Martin Australia has confirmed 95 per cent of its 240-strong Future Submarine Program Combat System Integration workforce was successfully redeployed.

The company did so by finding new roles to support the workforce that, over the last five years, had been dedicated to furthering sovereign capability.

92 percent of employee redeployments were designed to continue to strengthen solutions for key Australian Defence Force programs including maritime combat systems integration, weapon systems engineering, radar systems, core simulation and training. Employees were further reinvested across Joint Air Battle Management, Command and Control, Research Science and Development programs. The remaining 3 per cent of the workforce were transitioned to the Sovereign Shipbuilding Talent Pool. The balance sought work outside the company.

Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand Chief Executive, Warren McDonald, thanked all employees who had contributed to the submarine program, saying he was extremely proud of what they had delivered.

“Lockheed Martin Australia is honoured to have led the Combat System Integration for the Commonwealth of Australia’s Future Submarine Program since 2016,” he said. “We are immensely proud that over five years, our highly-skilled team delivered on our promise, strengthened our partnership with Defence and the Australian Government and worked closely with the finest in Australian industry and academia.”

“We worked collaboratively and successfully with our customer and supply chain to achieve a smooth and efficient transition out of the submarine contract. In parallel, we work closely with our staff to redeploy their valuable skillsets and experience to other priority areas within Lockheed Martin Australia. In doing so we preserved an important sovereign workforce.”