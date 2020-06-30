Lockheed Martin Australia provides Aegis combat system upgrades

Lockheed Martin Australia has successfully executed a range of complex Aegis upgrades onboard HMA Ships Hobart and Brisbane at Garden Island, Sydney during the challenging COVID-19 lockdown period.

Lockheed Martin Australia, working with the RAN and industry partners as part of a combat system enterprise approach, performed specialist upgrades and deep maintenance on the Aegis Weapons System including SPY-1D(V) radar systems onboard the RAN Hobart Class Destroyers during May and June. This period has demonstrated Australian sovereign sustainment of the Aegis Weapon System in the absence of planned US onsite support due to COVID19 restrictions.

This is the first time a Lockheed Martin international team has planned and executed an upgrade to an Aegis-equipped ship outside of the US.

As part of this work, the Aegis Computer Program, complex Aegis “light off” activities and deep system maintenance was performed onboard HMA Ships Hobart and Brisbane, ultimately ensuring all systems were operating correctly and the ships were operationally ready to commence their next mission.

“This effort demonstrates Australia’s sustainable sovereign industrial capability in action at its best, with the global expertise performing the knowledge transfer to the local team during the program execution phase and thereby allowing sovereign talent to deliver the sustainment efforts on the ground in Australia,” Joe North, chief executive Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand said.

Lockheed Martin Australia worked hand-in-glove with the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Support Unit, ship’s crew, local and international government and industry partners over a three-week period to complete the installation of key Aegis systems upgrades to the Hobart Class Destroyers in line with the Royal Australian Navy’s capability requirements.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement,” North said. “Delivering multiple Aegis Combat System upgrades, despite the global challenges of COVID-19, is a testament of genuine partnerships and teamwork at play and reaffirms our resolute commitment to delivering on the Royal Australian Navy’s mission-critical priorities for the Hobart Class Destroyers.”

“We also remain committed to supporting the Hunter Class Frigate program and continuing to build innovative sovereign industrial capability in support of Australia’s future defence technology needs,” North said.