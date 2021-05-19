The Lockheed Martin Australia contribution to the South Australian economy has been uncovered by independent advisory firm AlphaBeta, with new figures announced by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall.

At its Mawson Lakes facility, Marshall announced figures showing Lockheed Martin Australia had:

Supported 1,232 jobs across South Australia in 2019 , with 465 directly employed

Contributed $103 million to South Australia’s gross state product in 2019, with $63 M from company operations, $27 M from supply chains and $13 M from employee induced spending

Spent $61 M across 79 South Australian suppliers in 2019, of which 67 per cent were SMEs

Generated $72 M and 760 jobs in total from maritime capability programs , including destroyers, frigates and submarines

Spent $11 M on South Australian regional businesses in 2019, supporting 66 jobs in areas such as the Barossa Valley, Yorke Peninsula and Strathalbyn

Contributed to South Australia’s knowledge and innovation through two university partnerships, several successful career pathway programs and eight export contracts awarded to South Australian businesses in support of Lockheed Martin’s global capabilities.

Lockheed Martin Australia chief executive Joe North reinforced their commitment to building a highly skilled, high value workforce in South Australia while supporting its industry, research and regional communities.

“With several hundred Lockheed Martin Australia employees calling South Australia home and working on key operations such as the Future Submarine Combat System and Aegis programs, this state has been critical to Lockheed Martin’s ability to enhance and protect Australia’s national security,” North said.

“I am extremely proud that we have been able to make such a significant contribution to South Australia’s economy and we look forward to working with our local partners in industry and academia to build sovereign capability in the region for many years to come.”

Marshall congratulated Lockheed Martin Australia for their extensive contribution to South Australia’s economy: “Lockheed Martin are a key employer here in South Australia and that is only set to grow as the federal government’s defence projects ramp up. I particularly commend Lockheed Martin for the great work they do for young South Australians and graduates getting their foot in the door in this great industry.

“Lockheed Martin employed 22 new graduates in Adelaide in earlier this year and have another 20 slated to commence in August this year,” Marshall said.