Lockheed Martin Australia becomes strategic industry partner

Lockheed Martin Australia has been selected as a strategic industry partner to develop the Australian Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise.

This paves the way for Lockheed Martin Australia to work with domestic industry, academia and weapons suppliers to accelerate the delivery of sovereign guided weapons for Australia.

Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand chief executive, Warren McDonald, welcomed the announcement as a watershed for Australia’s self-reliance and resilience, accelerating the establishment of a highly skilled workforce while helping to secure Australia’s sovereign defence capabilities.

“Lockheed Martin Australia is proud to have been selected with Raytheon Australia as the strategic industry partners that will work with other industry enterprise participants to realise the Australian Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise,” McDonald said.

“This is a strategically important and vital national undertaking, and we will respond to the Australian government’s expectations by growing a skilled local workforce and working with Australian small and medium enterprises to build resiliency in supply chains.

“We look forward to working with Raytheon Australia and partnering with the Australian Defence Force and defence industry to fulfil the sovereign defence capabilities that Australia needs to maintain a decisive advantage across all domains.”

Lockheed Martin Australia business development senior manager Missiles and Fire Control, James Heading, reaffirmed Lockheed Martin’s commitment to invest in designing, building and sustaining a world-class sovereign weapons capability for Australia.

“Together with our industry partners we are identifying Australian supply chain opportunities that further strengthen Australia’s sovereign defence industrial base,” he said.

“This decision will support advanced manufacturing, engineering and technology jobs and will provide significant opportunities for Australian small and medium enterprises.

“These programs will also provide opportunities for Australian innovation and technology contributions to future upgrades in areas such as sensors, warheads and extended missile ranges.”