The Australian Department of Defence and Lockheed Martin Australia have signed a direct commercial sale contract for the delivery of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) sovereign F-35 Training Support Services (TSS).

The three-year $67.6m contract will support 60 existing F-35 training and support roles at the F-35 Integrated Training Centre, RAAF Base Williamtown, and establish a satellite F-35 training capability at RAAF Base Tindal, with additional long term skilled roles.

The contract will be delivered by Lockheed Martin Australia with support from Williamtown-based air combat training specialist Milskil, representing a combined sovereign capability that includes pilot instructors, maintenance instructors, courseware developers, training device technicians and IT support.

Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand chief executive, Joe North, reiterated the company’s commitment to developing long term partnerships with the Department of Defence and Australian industry to build resilient sovereign capabilities.

“The TSS contract ensures the world-class sovereign F-35 training support services solution we developed with Milskil is sustained for a further three years, while further solidifying RAAF Base Williamtown as Lockheed Martin’s largest F-35 base presence outside of the US,” he said.

“We look forward to expanding the F-35 enterprise in Australia and working with Milskil in establishing the new F-35 training capability at RAAF Base Tindal, with recruiting for up to five new roles scheduled to commence in 2021.”

Milskil chief executive Grant Iddon confirmed the partnership with Lockheed Martin as the F-35 original equipment manufacturer and lead sustainment partner globally had been crucial to establishing a world-class training capability at the F-35 Integrated Training Centre.

“Milskil has been providing operational training to the RAAF’s Air Combat Group for nearly 20 years. Since being selected in early 2018 to provide support training services for the RAAF F-35 program we have worked in close partnership with Lockheed Martin Australia to grow and develop critical sovereign capability”, he said.

“As an Australian-owned company we are proud to play a key role in the sustainment of this transformative 5th-generation air combat training capability for the Royal Australian Air Force.”

The TSS agreement is the second sovereign contract with Lockheed Martin Australia under the Strategic Deed following the Integrated Maintenance Administration Service agreement signed in August 2019.