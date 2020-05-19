Lockheed Martin appoints new vice president and director

Lockheed Martin has announced two new key appointments in its Australian operations.

Lockheed Martin has appointed Rod Drury as the vice president international of Lockheed Martin Space. Drury will be focusing on delivering growth through the execution of Lockheed Martin Space’s integrated international strategy. He will also lead the business area’s global growth activities and teams across multiple regions. He will report to Lockheed Martin Space’s headquarters Strategy and Business Development organisation.

Drury brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held the position of country executive and international business development director for space, based in Australia, combined with a career in the Royal Australian Air Force culminating with significant experience gained through a variety of leadership roles.

Lockheed Martin Space develops a wide range of satellites and spacecraft, from Mars landers and weather satellites to commercial and military communications networks spanning space and ground.

“I am honoured to be appointed as vice president international, Lockheed Martin Space, in my new role I will oversee the team of international Regional Directors, sharing their responsibility for delivering sustainable growth by fostering Space’s customer and industry partnerships,” he said.

Also joining the Space team in Canberra and further bolstering local knowledge and expertise is David Ball, the newly appointed Regional Director Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Lockheed Martin Space.

Reporting directly to Drury, Ball will be located in Lockheed Martin Australia’s Headquarters in Canberra and will be space’s lead executive representing the space portfolio of capabilities and services.