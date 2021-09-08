Local WA manufacturer trials smart hand sanitiser units

Touchless, locally manufactured hand sanitiser units, SOLSAN Units, are being rolled out across Perth and surrounding regions in Western Australia as part of a six-month trial.

Matrix Composites and Engineering, a local Henderson-based company, has designed the SOLSAN Units to be solar powered. The devices use smart technology to send alerts when they require refilling.

Each unit holds 30 litres of hand sanitiser and can dispense 37,500 shots before needing a refill.

“This is a great example of local ingenuity and manufacturing, which will help keep Western Australians safe in busy places like train stations and entertainment venues,” WA Finance Minister Tony Buti said.

Matrix Composites and Engineering manufactured 10 SOLSAN Units, some of which were recently installed at Optus Stadium, and will soon appear at RAC Arena, Perth Children’s Hospital and Boola Bardip in Perth. Units will also be trialled at the Geraldton Museum and the Mandurah Train Station.

There are four units at Optus Stadium: one near the bus stops, two near the train station and one near the Matagarup Bridge.

The units at metropolitan locations feature indigenous artwork by Whadjuk Noongar artist, Kevin Bynder, representing the Noongar six seasons.

Matrix Composites and Engineering is creating six jobs through the development and trial phases, with a further 210 jobs to be created if the trial leads to commercialisation.

Bringing the SOLSAN Units to its trial phase marks the first Market-Led Proposal to be completed under the Western Australian government’s policy.

“Our message to Western Australians throughout the pandemic has consistently been to keep up good hygiene habits, wash your hands regularly, use hand sanitisers and physically distance where possible,” WA Health Minister Roger Cook said.

“These new machines will make it easier for people to adhere to those habits to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.

“It has also been driven by local innovators Matrix Composites and Engineering, who are creating local jobs through their new venture.”

Matrix Composites and Engineering will use community feedback from the trial to transition to full commercialisation of the SOLSAN Units. Under the contract, the company is responsible for refilling and the maintenance of the units.