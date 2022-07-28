Local manufacturing celebrated at Hall of Fame Awards

The Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards has celebrated its 20th anniversary with a “Made in Victoria” theme, highlighting the importance of local manufacturing. The winners were announced at the Gala Dinner on 26 July at the Palladium at Crown.

The Awards showcased the breadth of products, machinery and equipment produced in Victoria, and recognised the people and businesses that are driving the sector’s success and growth.

Minister for Industry Support and Recovery, Ben Carroll, congratulated the winners and finalists at the awards ceremony.

“Victoria is Australia’s manufacturing state, and we are backing innovative companies to beat the best in the world,” Carroll said.

“These awards recognise the contribution of our leading manufacturers that are developing new technologies and processes that help to create jobs throughout Victoria. We’re continuing to support our manufacturers because we want to expand what is made in Victoria – which will boost our economy.”

Awards were presented across 14 categories including three new awards for Leader in Low Carbon Economy, Outstanding Responsiveness to COVID-19, and Leader in Diversity and Inclusion.

Industrial design and advanced manufacturing business, Integra Systems was this year’s inductee. Based in Broadmeadows, the light metal products manufacturer also took out the award for Leader in Workforce Skills Development.

Health technology company, Planet Innovation was awarded Manufacturer of the Year for large business and Outstanding Responsiveness to COVID-19 for its work in producing critical health products throughout the pandemic, including surface sterilisation and portable ventilators.

Care Essentials, a healthcare manufacturer in Geelong, took out Manufacturer of the Year for medium businesses, and 3D printing company, Amaero Additive Manufacturing in Notting Hill was the small business winner.

NCI Packaging received the inaugural Leader in Low Carbon Economy award for reducing its energy output by installing solar power across its Australian sites, while the Leader in Diversity and Inclusion award went to Elastomers Australia for providing more employment opportunities for Indigenous employees and women.

The other company awards were as follows:

Leader in Industry 4.0: Coolon;

Leader in Innovative Product Development and Commercialisation: Foodmach; and

Leader in Global Supply Chain Partnerships: Nissan Casting Australia.

The awards for individuals went to:

Honour Roll – Service to Industry: Patrick Boland and Pat McCluskey, ANCA;

Woman Manufacturer of the Year: Andrea Del Ciotto, Osteon Medical; and

Young Manufacturer of the Year: Benjamin Cheng, Eagle Lighting Australia.

Victoria’s manufacturing industry contributes around $30 billion to the local economy each year, supports around 260,000 jobs and provides more than 27 per cent to the nation’s manufacturing output.

For more details, visit business.vic.gov.au/halloffame.